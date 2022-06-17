Dera chief Ram Rahim gets one month parole in rape case

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief, has been given one-month parole by Haryana’s BJP-led government. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is now serving life sentences in a Haryana jail after being convicted of rape in 2017. In 2002, he was also found guilty of the murder of his manager.

Despite being given parole for the first time since his conviction, Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted furlough four times, the most recent being in February, when he was granted three weeks’ furlough.

The sect’s leader is currently serving a 20-year jail term for raping two woman members at his ashram in Sirsa, where the dera is based. In August 2017, he was found guilty by a special CBI court in Panchkula.

The sect’s head was arrested and taken to Rohtak’s Sunaria jail. According to sources, the Dera chief will most likely visit Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram in Barnawa, Uttar Pradesh’s Bhagpat.