India to face South Africa in fourth T20I today: Possible playing XI

Rajkot: In cricket, India will face South Africa in the fourth T20I today. The match will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. South Africa is leading the five match series by 2-1. India won the third match after losing the first two matches.

Possible playing XI:

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje