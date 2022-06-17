Indian Railways cancels 2 trains from July 10 to 21

New Delhi: The North Western Railway zone has decided to cancel two trains from July 10 to 21. These trains were cancelled due to maintenance work to double the railway line on the Barabanki Junction, Ayodhya Cantt, Akbarpur and Jafrabad railway sections of the Lucknow division. This work will be carried out between Akbarpur-Kathari-Goshainganj stations of the Lucknow division.

List of trains cancelled:

Train number 15715 Kishanganj-Ajmer will remain cancelled on July 10, July 12, July 15, July 17 and July 19 (5 trips).

Train No. 15716 Ajmer-Kishanganj will remain cancelled on July 12, July 14, July 18, July 19 and July 21 (5 trips).