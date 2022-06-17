Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for sixth day in a row

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices ended lower for sixth day in a row. This is the weakest performance of the equity indices since March 2020. BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty touched more than one-year lows in their sixth straight session of losses.

BSE Sensex fell 135.57 points or 0.26%to end at 51,360.42. NSE Nifty closed at 15,293.50, down by 0.44%.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank. The top losers in the market were Titan, Wipro, Dr Reddy’s, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, Maruti, TCS and Hindustan Unilever.