DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for sixth day in a row

Jun 17, 2022, 05:14 pm IST

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices ended lower for sixth day in a row. This is the weakest performance of the equity indices  since March 2020. BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty  touched more than one-year lows in their sixth straight session of losses.

BSE Sensex fell 135.57 points or 0.26%to end at 51,360.42. NSE Nifty closed at 15,293.50, down by 0.44%.

Also Read; Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar 

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank. The top losers in the market were  Titan, Wipro, Dr Reddy’s, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, Maruti, TCS and Hindustan Unilever.

 

Tags
shortlink
Jun 17, 2022, 05:14 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button