World Para-powerlifting Asia Oceania Open Championships: India’s Manpreet Kaur and Parmjeet Kumar win bronze medals

Pyeongtaek: In weightlifting, India’s para-powerlifters Manpreet Kaur and Parmjeet Kumar have won bronze medals at the World Para-powerlifting 2022 Asia Oceania Open Championships at Pyeongtaek in South Korea.

Also Read: India to face South Africa in fourth T20I today: Possible playing XI

Manpreet Kaur won the bronze medal in the 41 kg category. She had the best lift of 88 kg and the total lift of 173 kg. Parmjeet Kumar, won the bronze medal in 49 kg men’s category. He lifted 160 and 163 kilograms in two.