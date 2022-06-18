Amber Heard describes Johnny Depp’s cross-examination as the ‘most terrifying’ part of the trial!

‘Aquaman’ actress Amber Heard recently opened out about her experience testifying in her defamation trial with her ex-husband, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star Johnny Depp. In an interview on Friday, the 36-year-old actress claimed it was horrifying to be cross-examined by Depp’s legal team. When asked about her sexual assault charges against her ex-lover, Heard stated that she felt frightened and afraid.

On an NBC News Dateline programme, Heard stated, ‘The scariest, most intimidating thing for anybody talking about sexual abuse is not being believed, being labelled a liar, or being humiliated’. During the Friday special show, the actress also claimed that a piece of evidence that was not permitted in the trial may have affected the entire result.

She stated, ‘There’s a binder full of notes from the beginning of my relationship, dating back to 2011, that were collected by my doctor, to whom I was reporting the abuse. Her notes included years — years — of in-the-moment descriptions of what was going on’.

Depp was granted $15 million in damages after a weeks-long trial, but Heard is only required to pay $10.35 million owed to Virginia law’s punitive damages cap. Heard was also given $2 million in damages by the jury for her counterclaims against Depp. According to Heard’s lawyer, the actress would ‘definitely’ appeal the judgement. Furthermore, she will be unable to pay millions of dollars in damages.