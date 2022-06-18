Anti- Agnipath protest: Indian Railways cancels several trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways cancelled several trains across the country. The trains were cancelled due to the violent protests against Agnipath scheme. Railway officials said that the train services which had been affected due to the agitation would get back to normalcy in two or three days.

The Railways cancelled 234 trains while 340 trains have been affected so far due to protests. The national transporter said that 94 mail and express trains and 140 passenger trains have been cancelled due to the protests, while 65 mail and express and 30 passenger trains were partially cancelled. The Railways has also diverted 11 mail and express trains.

South Central Railway (SCR) cancelled 28 mail and express trains, diverted 8 trains, partially cancelled 19 trains and changed terminal stations for 2 express trains. 164 trains were cancelled in the East Central Railways (ECR), 34 in North Eastern Railways (NER), 13 in Northern Railways (NR) and around 3 in Northeast Frontier Railways.

List of trains cancelled:

12335 Malda Town – Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express

12273 Howrah – New Delhi Duronto Express

15483 Alipurduar Jn – Delhi Express (will be cancelled between Alipurduar Jn and Delhi)

15909 Dibrugarh – Lalgarh Express (will be cancelled between Dibrugarh and Lalgarh)

12505 Kamakhya – Anand Vihar Express (will be cancelled between Kamakhya and Anand Vihar)

13258 Anand Vihar T.- Danapur Jansadharan Express.

22406Anand Vihar T.- Bhagalpur Garibrath Express.

20802 New Delhi- Islampur Magaadh Express.

13484 Deli- Malda Town Farakka Express.

12802 New Delhi- Puri Purushottam Express.

15657 Delhi- Dibrugarh Brahmputra Mail.

14006 Anand Vihar T.- Sitamarhi Lichchhavi Express.

12562 New Delhi- Jaynagar S.S.Express.

02564 New Delhi- Saharsa Express.

12554 New Delhi- Saharsa Vaishali Express.

15622 Anand Vihar T.- Kamakhya Express.

12312 Kalka- Howrah Mail.

13010 Yognagri Rishikesh- Howrah Express.

12370 Dehradun- Howrah Express.

13152 Jammu Tawi- Kolkata Express.

15654 Jammutawi- Guwahati Express.

14224 Varanasi- Rajgir Express.

List of trains controlled

1)12303 Howrah – New Delhi Poorva Express

2)12353 Howrah – Lalkuan Express

3) 18622 Ranchi – Patna Patliputra Express

4)18182 Danapur – Tata Express

5) 22387 Howrah – Dhanbad Black Diamond Express

6) 13512 Asansol – Tata Express

7) 13032 Jaynagar – Howrah Express

8) 13409 Malda Town – Kiul Express

Moreover, Bhagalpur-Danapur Intercity Express (13401) and Jamalpur-Kiul DEMU Passenger Special (03487) have been short terminated at Dhanauri.