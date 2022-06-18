India Meteorological Department predicts rainfall in these states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall in several states in the coming days. The national weather agency in its weather bulletin said that the southwest monsoon has progressed farther into the remaining areas of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and parts of Bihar. It also updated that the circumstances are ideal for the monsoon to progress further into Madhya Pradesh, the remaining sections of Vidarbha, Andhra Pradesh, the West Central and Northwest Bay of Bengal, as well as some more parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar.

IMD predicted isolated extreme rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya on June 19. It has also forecasted isolated heavy rainfall over east Madhya Pradesh during June 18-20, and west Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha region for June 18 and 19.

IMD in its recent weather forecast predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala, Mahe and Coastal as well as the south interior of Karnataka over the next 5 days starting from June 18. A similar prediction has been issued for the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana’s Rayalaseema for June 18-20 and June 18-19 respectively.