Kangana Ranaut gets Oscar-winning artist David Malinowski onboard for ‘Emergency’

Kangana Ranaut has enlisted the services of famous prosthetic makeup artist David Malinowski for her forthcoming film ‘Emergency’. In the political drama, the actress will portray Indira Gandhi. She posted a photo of herself with the artist on her Instagram stories and said, ‘Welcome to the team Emergency @djmalinowski’.

Kangana further added, ‘Please to have Academy Award winning artist for character transformation in Emergency. Sharing the pictures from her film workshop session with David, the actress wrote, ‘Exciting transformation for my second directorial’.

David Malinowski received the best makeup and hairstyling BAFTA and Oscar in 2018 for his work on the 2017 movie Darkest Hour.

In 2021, Kangana unveiled her project, Emergency. While the film will be directed by herself, it is written by Ritesh Shah, who also wrote Dhaakad. As per Kangana, Emergency is ‘not the biopic of Indira Gandhi’. The film is a political drama that would allow the youth to comprehend the socio-political panorama of present India.

In addition to Emergency, Kangana has Sita: The Incarnation, Tejas, and the Manikarnika sequel in her pipeline.