Padma Bridge project not part of China’s Belt and Road initiative; Report

The Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has clarified that the Padma Bridge—a multipurpose road-rail bridge across the Padma River, the main distributary of the Ganges—does not form part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), putting an end to speculation about Beijing’s presence in India’s neighbourhood. BRI, or ‘One Belt, One Road,’ is President Xi Jinping’s centrepiece economic and connectivity plan. India has frequently expressed worry about the BRI projects since a crucial component, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), runs through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement, ‘The Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically asserts that the Padma Multipurpose Bridge has been entirely funded by the Government of Bangladesh and that no foreign funds from any bilateral or multilateral funding agency have financially contributed to its construction.’

The remark came amid rumours that the Padma Multipurpose Bridge was built with Chinese BRI and international cash. According to the foreign ministry, the bridge’s completion, which is set to open on June 25, will fulfil Bangladesh’s dream of connecting the country’s 19 south-western districts to the rest of the country, resulting in collective prosperity, socio-economic development, and enhanced regional connectivity.

The 6-km bridge, which is located about 40 kilometres south of Dhaka, is expected to boost trade and commerce in Bangladesh’s southwest region and, according to official estimates, increase the country’s GDP by 1.2 percent. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the main construction work of the bridge in 2015. When completed it will be the largest bridge in Bangladesh and the first fixed river crossing for road traffic. It will connect Louhajong, Munshiganj to Shariatpur and Madaripur, linking the south-west of the country, to northern and eastern regions.