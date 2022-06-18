Police officer shot dead by terrorists at Kashmir’s Pulwama

Srinagar: A police officer was shot dead by terrorists inside his home in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The attack on Sub-Inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir took place at Samboora in Pampore area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, they said. The officials said Mir was posted in the IRP 23rd Battalion at CTC Lethpora.

Meanwhile on Friday, 3 Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists including one responsible for school teacher Rajni Bala’s murder, were killed in Kulgam. ‘The Kulgam encounter is an important one, as the terrorists were involved in the killing of school teacher Rajni Bala on May 31 (in Gopalpora area of Kulgam). We were tracking the terrorist since then… Yesterday, two other terrorists were killed’, said IGP Vijay Kumar.