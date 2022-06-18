Rajasthan, Nagaland to get funds for drought occurred during 2021-22

The Union Government granted additional government aid to Rajasthan and Nagaland totalling Rs 1,043.23 crore after the two states experienced drought from 2021 to 2022. A High-Level Committee (HLC) for the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, approved the request.

Of the entire allowed amount, Rs 1,003.95 crore has been finalized for Rajasthan and Rs 39.28 crore for Nagaland. A statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) read, ‘This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the States in the State Disaster Response Funds (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the States. During Financial Year 2021-22’.

With regard to the State Disaster Response Force, the Central Government has distributed Rs 17,747.20 crore to 28 states and Rs 7,342.30 crore from the NDRF to 11 states.