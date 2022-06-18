South-west Monsoon: IMD issues yellow alert in all districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Expecting strong rains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Yellow alerts for all districts of Kerala for Saturday.

Strong, isolated showers are also predicted in certain districts in the next three days too. Yellow alerts have been issued for Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod for Sunday; and Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod have been alerted the same for Monday (June 20) and Tuesday (June 21).

Various weather agencies and experts had earlier pointed to the dismal monsoon rainfall in Kerala in June so far. This trend may continue, however with a slight improvement in rain during the rest of June.