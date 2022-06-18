Yoga Day 2022 special: Know some simple, useful tips from ‘facial yoga’ for beautiful face..

Facial Yoga has become popular over recent times due to its popularity in social media, as it is known to give glowing skin. It involves massage, acupressure, exercises and relaxation to provide safe, anti-aging skin results. This technique is designed to soften and relax your face muscles to help alleviate tension, stress, and worry. This may also help you stop making the facial expressions associated with those feelings.

Here are some useful Yoga tips to keep your face at its best..

Forehead – This exercise may help with horizontal wrinkles on the forehead (frown lines).

Yoga steps: Place your finger tips just above the eyebrows. Try to raise your eyebrows as high as possible while pressing gently downward with your fingertips to block the movement. Hold this position for 6 seconds. Repeat it 5 to 10 times.

Upper lip – This exercise may help with vertical wrinkles above the upper lip (i.e., lip lines or lipstick lines).

Yoga steps: Place your thumbs, tucked up and close together, under your upper lip. Push your lip forward with your thumbs while trying to push against your thumbs with your upper lip. Hold this position for 6 seconds. Repeat it 5 to 10 times.

Lips- This exercise may help your lips look fuller.

Yoga steps: Bring your lower lip forward to touch your upper lip (think sultry pout). Then turn both your upper and lower lips inward and press them together, like you are trying to hold something with your lips. Hold this position for 6 seconds. Repeat it 5 to 10 times.

Jawline- This exercise may help with a sagging jawline and double chin.

Yoga steps: Place your elbow on a table with your fist under your chin. Press upward with your fist while trying to open your jaw. Hold this position for 6 seconds. Repeat it 5 to 10 times.

Midface-This exercise may help with nasolabial folds (the lines that run from each side of the nose to the corners of your mouth also called laugh or smile lines).

Yoga steps: Open your mouth and purse your lips slightly. Put your index fingers against the corners of your mouth. Try to protrude your lips while pulling the corners of your mouth outward with your index fingers. Hold this position for 6 seconds. Repeat it 5 to 10 times.