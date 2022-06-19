Amitabh Bachchan shares pic of mile-long queue for tickets of ‘Don’ in 1978

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most renowned actors to have appeared on Indian movie screens. The veteran actor has charmed audiences over his lengthy career in a variety of parts from almost every genre of film. Big B is a computer enthusiast who enjoys being active on social media. He entertains his millions of followers worldwide by posting on Instagram and Twitter frequently.

In keeping with this trend, he took to his Instagram handle on Friday and shared a picture from 1978. The monochrome picture shows the long lines of people waiting to reserve advance tickets for Big B’s movie ‘Don’. Sharing the picture, Bachchan wrote, ‘Advance booking of my film DON .. ! And they said .. THEY .. that the queues were a mile long (sad emoji) … released in 1978 .. 44 years !! (sad emoji) AND these also released same year : DON, Kasme Vaade, Trishul, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Ganga Ki Saugandh .. 5 Blockbusters in one year !! (sad emoji) .. some of them ran more than 50 weeks ..Kya din the wo bhi !!’

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B has a number of projects in the work including Ayan Mukerji’s mythological fantasy drama ‘Brahmastra’. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy. It will be released in theatres on September 9. Along with this, Bachchan has the remake of ‘The Intern’ with Deepika Padukone, ‘Goodbye’ with Rashmika Mandanna, and ‘Maidaan’ with Ajay Devgn.