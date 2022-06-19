Britain must have force capable of fighting in Europe, army head claims

According to local media, the new chief of the British army told troops that Britain needed a force capable of fighting in Europe and conquering Russia.

Boris Johnson, a prominent backer of Ukraine since Russia’s incursion in February, has ruled out deploying British troops to assist Kyiv, but has warned that London will have to show support for ‘the long haul’ this weekend.

‘I am the first Chief of the General Staff since 1941 to take leadership of the Army in the shadow of a land conflict in Europe involving a continental power,’ Patrick Sanders, who took command of the British army this month, told British troops, according to the I newspaper on Sunday.

‘Russia’s invasion of Ukraine highlights our primary mission: to protect the United Kingdom by being prepared to fight and win land wars.’