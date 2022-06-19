‘BYE-BYE SIR’; Frustrated with your job? Resign with three words- Let us show you how!

When writing a resignation letter, most individuals write complex letters thanking their supervisor, vowing to come back to them, staying in touch, and other similar things. Others, on the other hand, choose to keep their resignations brief. However, it is uncommon to stumble across one that is less than half a sentence long. The shortest ‘goodbye’ letter to the employer has lately gone popular on social media. This letter, with the subject’ resignation letter,’ only comprised three words: ‘Bye-bye Sir.’

People on social media not only shared a snapshot of the letter but also discussed the employee who penned its audacity and sense of humor. It quickly resulted in a deluge of memes on Twitter. Some even began reminiscing about similar experiences, while others shared a screenshot of the message they sent to their subordinates. According to some social media users, the employee typed the remark ‘Bye-bye Sir’ out of exasperation; others believe the employee intended to have fun with his employer before resigning.

‘Straight to the point, no beating about the bush,’ one wrote. In response to ‘Bye-bye Sir,’ a Twitter user named Sahil tweeted his ‘junior’ message requesting leave authorization to attend an interview at ‘another’ employer. ‘ My juniors are so lovely, asking me for leave to attend an interview,’ the caption, which includes a screenshot, reads.

‘Dear Sir, Greetings to the day, Good Morning. I am sending you this email to inform you that I need leave today to attend an interview with another company. I’d like to request that you please approve my leave’, Replying to Sahil, one wrote ‘Great honesty’.