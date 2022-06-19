Canada confirms a total of 168 cases of monkeypox: Report

As of Friday, 168 instances of monkeypox had been reported in Canada, according to Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam.

The senior physician stated during a health briefing that these verified cases had been reported across the country, including 141 instances in Quebec and two cases from British Columbia, four from Alberta, and 21 from Ontario.

‘We continue to monitor and respond to the evolving monkeypox situation, including supporting provinces and territories in their efforts to roll out targeted vaccination campaigns’, Tam said, adding that they are striving to further understand the virus’s mode of transmission. She asserts that all the instances for which the information is known and has been reported to the Public Health Agency of Canada are males, with ages ranging from 20 to 69.

She also warned Monkeypox virus exposure is a possibility for everybody, regardless of environment or group. If a person comes into intimate contact with someone who has monkeypox or anything they have used, such as personal items, towels, or bed linens, they might become sick and transmit the virus, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation.

A sylvatic zoonosis called monkeypox that may cause infections in humans often affects wooded regions of Central and West Africa. According to the World Health Organization, It is caused by the monkeypox virus which belongs to the orthopoxvirus family.