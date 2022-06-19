Editorial ; Project ‘Agnipath’: A worthwhile venture!

The maximum age for joining the Armed Forces has been raised from 21 to 23, in an apparent move to give the ‘Agnipath’ initiative additional vigour. The decision comes in the midst of ongoing unrest sparked by the introduction of the scheme for recruiting adolescents into the armed forces. The violence began in Bihar and expanded to Haryana, UP, and other regions of the Hindi belt.

Agnipath is a recruitment strategy for Indian youngsters to serve in the Armed Forces. Previously, the Union Cabinet had authorised a recruiting strategy for young people to join the armed forces. This programme is intended to increase the military’s young profile and give a chance to kids who want to wear the uniform. It aims to draw talent from society who are more in tune with current technology developments.

The policy, which takes effect immediately, is intended to boost their young profile and supply new blood, while also bringing about a revolutionary change toward more tech-savvy armed forces. The benefits of a brief military duty to the nation, society, and the nation’s young are enormous. This involves instilling patriotism, teamwork, improving physical fitness, instilling devotion to the country, and making trained individuals available to strengthen national security.

Agniveers will be paid a one-time ‘Seva Nidhi’ package upon completion of their four-year engagement period, which will include their contribution plus accrued interest and a matching contribution from the government. Agnives will receive an appealing customised monthly package, as well as risk and hardship allowances as applicable in the three services.

The ‘Seva Nidhi’ will be free from Income Tax. Agniveers will also receive non-contributory life insurance coverage of Rs 48 lakhs for the term of their engagement. Individuals selected for enrolment in the armed forces as regular cadre would be required to serve for a minimum of 15 years. The terms and conditions of service of Junior Commissioned Officers/other ranks in the Indian Army and their equivalent in the Navy and Indian Air Force, as amended from time to time.

On the negative side, the strategy is projected to result in a significantly more young and technically capable war fighting force by assuring a fine mix of youthful and veteran troops in the armed services. A once-in-a-lifetime chance for young people to serve their country and contribute to nation-building. All three services will be enrolled through an online centralised system, with specialised rallies and campus interviews from authorised technical colleges.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to grant Agniveers who complete four years under this plan precedence for recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles. This improves the prospects of these entrants, since their chances of absorption are higher than those who are released after a short term of service. Some are concerned that the new training system for reservists may undermine the Indian military’s combat effectiveness, making it less capable of dealing with a Chinese or Pakistani armed attack. Some have expressed concern that persons who have completed military training may be enticed by unscrupulous groups to utilise them for illegal purposes.

Any attempt by vested interests to disrupt this approach may undermine the fundamental premise of creating jobs or resolving the country’s economic difficulties. Worryingly, our adversaries will begin to promote this endeavour with all criticism, spreading poisonous misinformation. This is obviously not desired at this time, and we should not allow our well-wishers this luxury, especially in these difficult circumstances.