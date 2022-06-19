Hundreds of people gather in Washington for yoga session on International Yoga Day.

Hundreds of people attended an Indian Embassy-organized yoga session at the iconic Washington Monument ahead of International Yoga Day (June 21). The event on Saturday drew people from all walks of life, including members of the US administration, Congress, industry, the diplomatic corps, the media, and the Indian diaspora.

According to Dr. Sethuraman Panchanathan, director of the US National Science Foundation (NSF), yoga is India’s greatest gift to the world. Dr. Panchanathan was the honoured guest during the event, which was co-hosted by the embassy and several diaspora and US organisations. The NSF director emphasised that yoga is a strong uniting force across geographies and boundaries, and that science and yoga work together to promote mental and physical well-being.

A common yoga protocol session was held as part of the celebrations, with enthusiastic participation from everyone in attendance. Yoga, according to India’s Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu, enhances physical, mental, spiritual, and intellectual well-being. Yoga is helping to build resilience, health, togetherness, compassion, and happiness in the post-Covid world, he stated.