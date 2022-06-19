International Yoga Day 2022: Here are some Yoga asanas for PCOD relief

Women frequently refer to disorders affecting the ovaries as either PCOS (Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome) or PCOD (Poly Cystic Ovarian Disease). There are some variances even though hormonal imbalances are the root of both. Let’s look at how yoga benefits women with any disease on this International Yoga Day.

What is PCOD and PCOS?

More severe than PCOD, PCOS is a metabolic condition that results in the discharge of immature eggs and irregular menstrual cycles. PCOD is a disease, and it may be treated with medication and a healthy diet. However, PCOS-afflicted women run the danger of contracting cancer as well as other illnesses like diabetes and obesity.

The intensity of the problems can be lowered by yoga.

Yoga for beginners

Surya namaskar is the greatest for everyone who wishes to begin their yoga journey successfully, according to certified yoga trainer Reema Vengurlekar. It assists in opening up the entire body. Trikonasana strengthens your legs and helps to stretch the hamstrings. Marjarasana aids in strengthening your back and enhancing spinal mobility. The boat posture, also known as Naukasana, aids in developing abdominal muscles.

Yoga to prevent uterine disorders

Vengurlekar recommends the following yoga poses to prevent uterine disorders: Blood circulation throughout the body is aided by pranayama. Every area of the body benefits from meditation. Shata Kriya helps to remove internal toxins and is excellent for the lower abdomen. The pelvic floor and organs are strengthened with utkatasana.

Yoga asanas for women with PCOD

Dhanurasana calms menstruation pain, energises the ovaries, and controls the menstrual flow. It enhances circulation in the pelvic area and eases abdominal discomfort. Lower back pain is relieved with setubandhasana. It eases tension across the whole pelvic region and back while lowering stress and anxiety. Badhakonasana expands the inner thighs and supports the spine. It eases stress in the chest and shoulders.