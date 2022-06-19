Nishant Bhat gets injured while performing task on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Nishant Bhat, who is well-known for his participation in ‘Bigg Boss’, is now shooting for season 12 of the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ in Cape Town. The choreographer is one of the most active social media users and frequently shares behind-the-scene glimpses of the show.

The most recent images of Nishant Bhat being injured while carrying out chores from the sets have been doing rounds on the internet since Saturday.

Nishant appears to have severe back and shoulder bruises in the photos and also had knee injuries. Ever since the images went viral, fans expressed their admiration for Nishant’s commitment to the game and the show.

Also Read: International Yoga Day 2022: Here are 5 yoga asanas to regulate irregular menstrual cycle

The choreographer, who has a reputation for being a taskmaster from his prior performances, is receiving the much-deserved adoration, and his supporters have already begun referring to him as a winner.