Rajnath Singh’s second meeting with military leaders on ‘Agnipath’ in two days

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will convene a meeting at his residence on Sunday as protests against the Centre’s Agnipath plan continue in various regions of the country. The tri-service leaders are likely to attend the meeting and discuss the scheme’s rollout as well as methods to pacify agitators, according to sources. Rajnath Singh has held meetings for the second time in two days.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced that 10% of slots in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles would be reserved for Agniveers. ‘The Ministry of Home Affairs decides to reserve 10 percent vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers,’ the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a series of tweets.

‘The MHA also decides to give 3 years age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruiting in CAPFs and Assam Rifles. Further, for the first batch of Agniveer, the age relaxation will be for 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit,’ the MHA added.