Russia claims its eastern attack is going well and launches missiles into Ukraine.

Russia said on Sunday that its offensive against Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine was going well after seizing control of a district on the city’s outskirts.

‘The offensive in the direction of Sievierodonetsk is progressing well,’ Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a video statement. He claimed that the settlement of Metyolkine, on the city’s eastern outskirts, had been taken.

‘The Russian Federation’s armed forces continue to strike military targets on Ukrainian territory,’ he said.

Long-range Kalibr cruise missiles, according to Konashenkov, struck a command centre in the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing Ukrainian generals and officers, including members of the general staff.

The details and toll of Russia’s strikes on Ukraine could not be independently verified by Reuters.