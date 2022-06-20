Amit Shah says, India cannot develop without strong cyber security

The building of a cyber-secure India is critical for the country’s development, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Without cyber security, India’s development will be difficult. The Home Minister was speaking in Delhi at the National Conference on Cyber Security and National Security.

During his address, Amit Shah also noted that, due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effort, India is growing in all fields, with technology being used at all levels. However, he noted, if cyber security is not secured, this strength might become a major challenge for us. The Modi government is committed to making cyber security a strong element of national security.

Cyber fraud cases are fast increasing, according to the Home Minister, and it is a challenge for us. Work is being done to avoid cybercrime and to improve the system in this area. ‘India will emerge as the most cyber secure country in the world in the coming times,’ he said.

The conference, organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), is part of the country’s efforts to raise awareness about cybercrime prevention.