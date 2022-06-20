Anand Mahindra says, ‘Welcome to recruit capable Agniveers, saddened by protests’

Anand Mahindra, a business tycoon, stated on Monday that his company would be happy to hire ‘Agniveers,’ or Agnipath military recruits, emphasizing their potential and readiness to serve in the corporate sector. The violence around the scheme saddened Anand Mahindra, the 67-year-old head of the Anand Mahindra company. His message comes as many states prepare for more demonstrations on Monday as part of the Bharat Bandh, a nationwide shutdown called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

‘Saddened by the violence around the Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people,’ Anand Mahindra tweeted.

‘Large potential for employment of Agniveers in the corporate sector. With leadership, teamwork & physical training, agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration & supply chain management (sic),’ he added.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested across ten states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Telangana, as a result of agitations and violence. The majority of these arrests were made in Bihar, where the BJP’s coalition partner, the JDU, had even urged for a rethink.