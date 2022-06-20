Anti- Agnipath protest: Indian Railways cancels 491 trains: Know how to check full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled more than 491 trains scheduled to operate today. The trains were cancelled due to the violent protests against Agnipath scheme announced by the Union government. Indian Railways has informed that as many as 254 passenger trains and 229 mail express are cancelled and 8 mail express trains have been partially cancelled. The national transporter also updated that around 31 trains will be short terminated due to operational reasons

More than 60 trains were cancelled till Saturday. On Sunday, as many as 483 train services were cancelled due to protests.

Railways have put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website. The national transporter have requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app.

Here is how to check full list:

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

Step 5: Scroll down to check the full list of short terminated trains.