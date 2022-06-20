Chinese defence ministry tests missile interception system on land.

According to the Chinese Defense Ministry, the government has conducted a land-based missile interception test. The test ‘achieved its planned purpose,’ according to a brief statement released late Sunday. The test, according to the ministry, was not aimed at any country.

China is spending a lot of resources into research targeted at building all kinds of missiles under the ambitious scheme headed by Chinese President Xi Jinping. This includes everything from space-based missiles to modern nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles.

Beijing has previously conducted missile interceptor tests, the most recent of which was announced in February 2021, and the one before that in 2018. China has been conducting anti-missile system testing since at least 2010, according to state media.

The ‘ground-based midcourse anti-missile intercept technology’ test was carried out that night, the ministry stated in a terse statement late Sunday. ‘The test met its objectives,’ the ministry stated. ‘This test was defensive and not aimed at any country.’

China, with its allly Russia have repeatedly objected to US deployment of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system in South Korea.

The equipment’s strong radar, China claimed, might penetrate its territory. Aside from rare brief announcements by the Defense Ministry or in state media, China has provided few specifics regarding its own missile programmes.