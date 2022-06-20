Gandhiji’s grandson declines to run as the Opposition’s presidential candidate

Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson, has declined an invitation to run as the Opposition’s presidential candidate in the next elections. ‘The opposition’s presidential candidate should establish national consensus; there will be others who will accomplish this considerably better than I,’ Gopalkrishna Gandhi was quoted as saying by PTI. Earlier, NCP chairman Sharad Pawar and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah had both refused the opportunity to be the Opposition’s presidential candidate for the July 18 elections.

OPPOSITION’S PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee convened an Opposition conference last week in New Delhi to develop a common strategy for the 2018 presidential elections. Mamata Banerjee said following the meeting, ‘Several groups were present today. We’ve chosen to go with a single consensus candidate. We will all support this candidate. We’ll talk to others about it. This is an excellent start. We sat down together after a long time apart, and we shall do it again.’

According to reports, Mamata Banerjee proposed Farooq Abdullah and Gopalkrishna Gandhi as opposition candidates for the presidential election. During the meeting, Sharad Pawar’s name was again presented as a presidential candidate, but the NCP chairman denied the idea. On Saturday, Farooq Abdullah, the leader of the National Conference, denied the invitation to be the Opposition’s presidential candidate, stating he would rather contribute to Jammu and Kashmir.