India’s exports surged by 24% in May

New Delhi: The data released by the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry revealed that the overall exports from the country surged by 24% in May. The total exports from the country reached at 62.21 billion US dollars in last month.

The merchandise exports have grown by 20% and Services exports grew by over 30% in May 2022. The surge in the exports of Petroleum products, Electronic goods, Leather products, coffee, cereal preparations and oil meals is the main reason for the growth.