India’s exports surged by 24% in May

Jun 20, 2022, 03:50 pm IST

New Delhi: The data released by the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry revealed that the overall exports from the country surged by 24% in May. The total exports from the country reached at 62.21 billion US dollars in last month.

The merchandise exports have grown by 20% and Services exports grew  by over 30% in May 2022. The surge in the exports of Petroleum products, Electronic goods, Leather products, coffee, cereal preparations and oil meals is the main reason for the growth.

