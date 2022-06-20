Pakistan’s effort to name Indian national as UN terrorists has been rejected by 5 countries, including India.

The Pakistani bid to classify an Indian individual as a United Nations-designated international terrorist has been rejected by five countries, including India. Islamabad had prepared to file a complaint against Gobinda Patnaik Duggivalasa with the UN Security Council’s 1267 committee, alleging that he was involved in terror activities in Pakistan.

The United Kingdom, the United States, France, and Albania all backed India’s bid. Three of the countries are permanent members of the UN Security Council, with Albania serving as the Council’s President for the month. The same name was rejected by 5 members of the committee again in 2020. Pakistan’s bid to reinstate him on the UN Security Council’s list is considered as a waste of time. T.S. Tirumurti, India’s UN representative, described it at the time as ‘Pakistan’s blatant attempt to politicise 1267 special procedure on terrorism by giving it a religious colour.’

The development comes even as last week, China had put a hold on the UN listing of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba’s 2nd command Abdul Rehman Makki. While China’s hold lasts for 6-month, Pakistan’s attempt to again list the Indian national has been rejected by all members of the UNSC.

On June 1, India and the United States jointly presented the idea to the members of the United Nations Security Council 1267 committee, also known as the UN Security Council’s Al-Qaeda (Daesh) and ISIL Sanctions Committee. The 16th was the last day for any objections to be raised before China put a hold on them.

The US government has placed a $2 million bounty on Makki’s head, and both Washington and Delhi have designated him as a terrorist under local legislation. He is Hafiz Saeed’s brother-in-law and a close associate of al-Ayman Qaeda’s al-Zawahiri and Taliban leadership.

The trend is being seen as China’s backing for Pakistan at the United Nations, a pattern that has been observed in other multilateral organisations.