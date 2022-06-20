Planned protest ahead of PM Modi’s visit; Karnataka Congress kisan cell president arrested

On Monday, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) kisan cell president and other members of the Congress farmer association were detained by Chikkamagaluru police. They were planning a protest in Bengaluru against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Karnataka today for a two-day visit.

PM Modi will visit Bengaluru on Monday and Tuesday, when he will inaugurate India’s first air-conditioned railway station, complete the 100 percent electrification of the Konkan railway line, establish 150 Technology Hubs, and attend the 8th International Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru.

He’ll also lay the foundation for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP), which will link the city’s suburbs and satellite townships.