V K Singh says, ‘If you don’t like ‘Agnipath’ scheme don’t join armed forces, no compulsion’

In the midst of the protests against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, Union minister and former Army chief General V K Singh (retd) slammed the protestors, stating they should not join the armed forces if they don’t like the new policy. Singh told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Nagpur, Maharashtra, that the Indian Army does not conscript soldiers and that hopefuls can join voluntarily.

‘Joining the Army is voluntary and not a compulsion. If any aspirant wants to join, he can join as per his will, we don’t conscript soldiers. But if you don’t like this recruitment scheme (‘Agnipath’) then don’t come to (join). Who is asking you to come? You are burning buses and trains. Who told you that you will be recruited into the armed forces. You will be selected only if you fulfil the eligibility criteria,’ he said.

‘The man who went to court to postpone his own retirement is asking the youth to retire at 23,’ Congress’ media department chairman Pawan Khera said, tagging a video of Singh’s statements. Singh also slammed the Congress over Priyanka Gandhi’s statement against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, alleging that the grand old party is criticising even the best work of the Modi government because it is concerned about Rahul Gandhi’s ED questioning.