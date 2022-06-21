MLC Elections: BJP wins all 5 seats, MVA suffers another defeat

The Bharatiya Janata Party won five of the ten Legislative Council seats in Maharashtra. The Nationalist Congress Party and the Shiv Sena got two seats each from the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners. In the elections held on Monday, Congress could only gain one seat.

There were 11 candidates vying for the ten available seats. The BJP ran five candidates, all of whom won: Pravin Darekar, Shrikant Bharatiya, Ram Shinde, Uma Khapre, and Prasad Lad. Sena’s Sachin Ahir and Aamsha Padvi, as well as the NCP’s Eknath Khadse and Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, were among the winners.

Maharashtra MLC elections

The election for 10 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council was finished at 4 p.m., with all 285 eligible MLAs voting. The effective strength of the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly has been cut to 285 following the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke, while two NCP MLAs, Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh, are now in jail and have been barred from voting by a court.

The BJP has 106 MLAs, the Shiv Sena has 55, the Congress has 44, and the NCP has 52. Smaller parties and Independents account for 25 MLAs in the House. Despite having enough votes to elect only four candidates, the BJP fielded five candidates. The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance and its supporters, including the Independents, had been invited to help elect the BJP’s fifth candidate. For its fifth candidate, the BJP required 22 votes from outside the party. According to reports, the BJP received 26 more votes from outside, totaling 130 votes in first choice, indicating that Sena, NCP, and Congress MLAs cross-voted, as they did in the Rajya Sabha elections.