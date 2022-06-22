Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit UAE this month

Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the UAE on June 28. This was announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India. The prime minister will travel to the UAE from Germany, where he will participate in the G7 Summit. During the visit, PM Modi will pay his condolences on the demise of the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

‘After attending the G7 Summit, the Prime Minister will be travelling to UAE on June 28 to pay his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President. The PM will also take the opportunity to congratulate His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. The Prime Minister will depart from UAE the same night on June 28’, said the statement issued by the ministry.

Prime minister Narendra Modi was expected to visit the UAE earlier this year in January, but the trip was postponed. This is the first visit by the Prime Minister after both the countries signed UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. It was signed in February during a virtual summit witnessed by Sheikh Mohamed and PM Modi.