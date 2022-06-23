6 crore spent to asphalt road for PM Modi’s visit in Karnataka, caves in a day later

A section of road that had been asphalted as part of the Rs 23-crore road improvements for PM Narendra Modi’s visit on June 20-21 collapsed a day later, marking a new low for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

A 6-crore investment was made to pave the Jnana Bharthi main road in southern Bengaluru. The municipal organisation encompassed a 3.6-kilometre span in the Bengaluru University campus region. On Monday, Modi travelled by vehicle to the Dr B. R. Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University. The road collapsed on Tuesday only a few metres from the BASE University campus after an overnight rainstorm.

‘Road users had complained several times and nothing was done. In fact, institutions in the vicinity had filled up the crater and when that didn’t help, a barricade was kept to ensure motorists don’t fall. This is happening for the second time. They had asphalted the road in April when Modi’s visit was planned and cancelled later. The road had caved in then as well’, says Anantha Subramanyam, a road user who uses the stretch often.

Also Read: 6 accused of cow slaughter arrested after encounter in UP

The BBMP engineers believe that the cave-in was caused by a leak in a water or sewage conduit located beneath the ground. The urgent work done in preparation for the PM’s visit was justified by the BBMP.

‘Workers have toiled day and night to complete the work within a week as the protocol necessitated it’, Ravindra PN, Special Commissioner, BBMP, had said on Tuesday.