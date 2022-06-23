According to a study, women are much more likely than males to get long Covid

Covid. Additionally, it has been discovered that they would display various symptoms. The study has brought to light the urgent necessity for sex-disaggregated research.

Long Covid is a condition in which problems linger more than four weeks following the initial infection.

In their analysis of data from roughly 1.3 million patients, researchers from the Johnson & Johnson Office of the Chief Medical Officer Health of Women Team found that women with long Covid frequently exhibit a range of symptoms, including fatigue, ear, nose, and throat problems, mood disorders, neurological, skin, gastrointestinal, and rheumatological disorders.

However, endocrine conditions like diabetes and kidney problems were more prevalent in male patients.

According to the study, women have a 22% higher likelihood than males of getting lengthy Covid. The research has been published in the journal Current Medical Research and Opinion.

For the identification and logical design of effective therapies and public health interventions that are inclusive of and sensitive to the potential differential treatment needs of both sexes, the researchers stated that knowledge about fundamental sex differences underlying the clinical manifestations, disease progression, and health outcomes of Covid-19 is essential.

‘Differences in immune system function between females and males could be an important driver of sex differences in long Covid syndrome. Females mount more rapid and robust innate and adaptive immune responses, which can protect them from initial infection and severity. However, this same difference can render females more vulnerable to prolonged autoimmune-related diseases,’ they added.

The researchers read 640,634 articles in total for the study, totaling 1,393,355 distinct people.