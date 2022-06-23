Amazon unveils its first fully autonomous warehouse robot

On Wednesday, Amazon debuted Proteus, its first completely autonomous mobile robot. Using cutting-edge safety, vision, and navigation technologies created by the business, Proteus walks across facilities on its own.

The robot does not need to be kept in constrained spaces because it was designed to be automatically instructed to carry out its task and move around workers.

‘It can operate in a manner that augments simple, safe interaction between technology and people, such as the lifting and movement of GoCarts, the non-automated, wheeled transports used to move packages through our facilities’, Amazon said in a statement.

Proteus will be initially installed at Amazon fulfilment centres and sorting facilities’ outbound GoCart handling zones. In order to lessen the need for individuals to physically transport large things, the goal is to automate GoCart handling across the network. Over 520,000 robotic drive units and one million new jobs have been added by Amazon globally. Cardinal, a robot arm that can lift up to 50 pounds, will also be added by Amazon.

Over the course of the following year, the firm plans to utilise the robotic arms in its warehouses. ‘With Cardinal, package sorting happens earlier in the shipping process, resulting in faster process time in the facility. Amazon shipping operations run more smoothly because Cardinal converts batch-based manual work into continuous, automated work’, the company said.