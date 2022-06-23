Know how to file Income Tax Returns

Mumbai: The last date to file Income Tax Return for the year 2021-22 is July 31, 2022. This date is applicable for individual income taxpayers.

Income tax is calculated on the basis of a slab system. So, different tax rates are imposed for different ranges of income. Tax rates rise with a rise in the income of the taxpayer.

Income tax has classified three categories of ‘individual taxpayers’ such as:

Individuals (aged less than of 60 years) including residents and non-residents

Resident Senior citizens (60 to 80 years of age)

Resident Super senior citizens (aged more than 80 years)

Senior citizens with the age of over 75 years, who are dependent on someone for their income, need not file the ITR separately. Their tax is deducted directly from their bank accounts in the form of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS)

Here are the steps to file your income tax returns online:

Go to www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Log in using your PAN.

Go to ‘Download’ and under the relevant year, select the ITR-1 (Sahaj) return preparation software. It will be downloaded in the form of Excel.

Open the excel sheet and fill-in the relevant details from Form-16.

Calculate all the relevant details and save the sheet.

Go to ‘Submit Return’ and upload the saved excel sheet.

Now, you will be asked to upload the digital signature. You can skip this step also.

The successful e-filing submission message will be displayed on your screen.

The ITR verification acknowledgement form will be sent to your registered email ID.

Know how to download ITR verification form:

Log in to the Income Tax India website https://portal.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/e-Filing/UserLogin/LoginHome.html?lang=eng

Click on ‘View Returns/ Forms’ and view your e-filed ITR.