Rujira, wife of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, may appear before ED today in WB coal fraud case.

Rujira Banerjee, the wife of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, is likely to be interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today in relation to the alleged multi-crore West Bengal coal scam case, sources said on Thursday. Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, has a nephew named Abhishek.

Rujira will likely be interrogated at the CGO complex at Salt Lake by a team of ED officials who had just arrived in Kolkata from Delhi. The TMC MP had previously been questioned by the ED in Delhi, but Rujira ignored the summons. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) did question her in relation to the crime, though.

Prior to the West Bengal assembly elections in February 2021, Rujira was questioned by the CBI for nearly four hours at her residence. She was once more questioned by the CBI at her Kolkata residence earlier this month. The Supreme Court allowed the ED in May of this year to question Abhishek and his wife in Kolkata by giving them a 24-hour notice. The ED is also looking into the case.