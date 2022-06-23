TN CM MK Stalin slams AIADMK over leadership crisis

On Thursday, MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, mocked the AIADMK, the opposition party, over its leadership issue. Speaking at a meeting, Stalin declared that those who wanted to undermine his party, the DMK, were now destroyed.

‘We have gathered at this wedding hall to celebrate the marriage. At the same time, something else is happening in another marriage hall. I don’t want to get into that issue. We are celebrating the wedding of our family. We don’t have to bother about the other one,’ Stalin made this statement in response to the AIADMK general council meeting, which ended without any proposed resolutions being approved.

‘But I wish to say that those who wanted to decimate DMK have been destroyed in the end,’ Stalin added. With two senior leaders at loggerheads over the unitary leadership demand put out by MLAs and general council members led by Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), the former chief minister, the breach within the AIADMK has been growing. O Panneerselvam (OPS), the coordinator of the AIADMK, and a few other leaders favour maintaining the current situation. At the moment, EPS and OPS share leadership responsibilities inside AIADMK.