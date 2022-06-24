Indian diplomats return to Kabul embassy after earthquake, IAF flies in relief supplies.

In a drastic shift, New Delhi chose to send Indian officials to the Indian mission in Kabul on Thursday to boost relief efforts following the earthquake that left more than 1,000 Afghans killed near the city of Khost.

‘In order to closely monitor and coordinate the efforts of various stakeholders for the effective delivery of humanitarian assistance and in continuation of our engagement with the Afghan people, an Indian technical team has reached Kabul today and has been deployed in our Embassy there,’ according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

An Ilyushin-76 aircraft from the Indian Air Force transported the aid kits into Kabul. The technical team also flew in on the same aircraft. Following the Taliban’s seizure of power in August of last year, all Indian diplomats and staff at the embassy in Kabul were evacuated.

The Indian side has started contact with the Taliban leaders. Recent talks between the two parties have advanced thanks to senior diplomat J.P. Singh’s trip to Kabul