NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to file her nomination today

On June 24, Friday, Droupadi Murmu, a former governor of Jharkhand and presidential hopeful for the National Democratic Alliance, will submit her nomination. According to reports cited by news agency ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will put out her name for nomination today, and JP Nadda, the party’s national president, would support it.

According to sources, the BJP has invited all of its partners, including the chief ministers of the states governed by the NDA, to participate in the nomination ceremony. On Friday morning, Droupadi Murmu left from Odisha Bhawan for the Parliament to present her nomination.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, arrived to Parliament before the nomination.