Salam Air launches direct flight to Kozhikode from this city

Muscat: Budget air carrier based in Oman, Salam Air will operate a direct flight service connecting Suhar in Muscat and Kozhikode. The air carrier will operate 2 flights a week on Tuesday and Friday. The service will began from July 22.

The flight will leave Suhar at 12.25 am and reach Kozhikode at 5.30 am. The flight will leave from Kozhikode at 6.20 am and will reach Suhar at 8.15 am Oman time. Air Arabia had operated connection flights to Kozhikode, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram from Suhar but the service was discontinued seven months ago..

Salam Air started commercial operations on January 30, 2017 and now they operate 116 flights per week across 7 destinations, besides three seasonal destinations. Recently, SalamAir decided to expand the codeshare agreement that it signed with Oman Air.