Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher for second day in a row. The gains in the automobile, bank and consumer stocks supported the upward rally of the equity indices. Index heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL) also supported the upward move.

BSE Sensex jumped 462 points or 0.88% to close at 52,728. NSE Nifty moved 143 points or 0.92% up to settle at 15,699. Nifty Midcap 100 rose 1.21% and small-cap moved 1.31% higher. 14 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,396 shares advanced and 909 declined

The top gainers in the market were Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, HDFC and HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Nestle India, UltraTech Cement, Maruti and Hindustan Unilever. The top losers in the market were Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Wipro and Sun Pharma .