Suu Kyi of Myanmar transferred to solitary confinement in military prison

Myanmar military authorities have moved deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to a capital prison from an undisclosed location where she had been held since her and her government were deposed in a coup last year, according to a military spokesman.

The Nobel laureate, who turned 77 on Sunday, was transferred to the Naypyitaw jail on Wednesday following court rulings against her, according to military spokesman Zaw Min Tun.

‘She was transferred to prison in accordance with the law and is currently being held in solitary confinement,’ he said in a statement.

Since being deposed by the military in February 2021, Suu Kyi has been charged with nearly 20 criminal offences, with a combined maximum prison term of nearly 190 years, including multiple counts of corruption. She denies all allegations.

According to the BBC’s Burmese-language service, Suu Kyi is being held in a separate building within the Naypyitaw prison.

On Wednesday, a source familiar with her cases told Reuters that all legal proceedings against Suu Kyi would be transferred to a courtroom in the jail.

Despite convictions for incitement and other minor offences, Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing had previously allowed Suu Kyi to remain in detention at an undisclosed location.