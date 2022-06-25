7 foetuses stuffed in bottle, 2 uteri found floating in gutter in Karnataka

In a horrifying event in Karnataka, two uteri and seven stuffed foetuses were found floating in a gutter on Friday in Mudalgi town’s Belagavi district. Passersby at the Moodalagi bus stop spotted the boxes floating in the sewer and alerted the police.

Mahesh Koni, the district health officer (DHO), confirmed the event. Prima facie, it looks to be an instance of gender detection and foeticide. All of the foetuses were five months old, and Koni said that a case will be filed with the neighbourhood police station in this respect via the gram panchayat.

The foetuses have been kept in the mortuary of the local hospital. The police have filed an FIR. The foetuses will be brought to the Belagavi Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for testing following the filing of a complaint.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Shamshera’ trailer unveils: Here’s how netizens react

According to Koni, a special team will be formed to look into the matter after bringing it to the district commissioner’s attention.

In a similarly horrifying occurrence, a man in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district strangled his infant daughter to death earlier this week. The infant was his third daughter and had a dark complexion, which was said to be the motive for the murder.