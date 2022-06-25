Actror Madhavan on hot soup after saying, ‘ISRO used Hindu calendar to launch rocket in space’

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was reportedly able to launch a rocket into space for its Mars mission because it used the Panchang, the Hindu calendar, according to actor Ranganathan Madhavan, also known as R Madhavan, who is going viral on social media for his upcoming movie ‘The Nambi Effect.’

The actor claims in a video posted on Twitter that the Panchang was crucial in the Indian space agency’s successful rocket launch into orbit. TM Krishna, a Carnatic musician, translated his remarks as follows: ‘Indian rockets did not have the three engines (solid, liquid and cryogenic) that helps western rockets propel themselves into Mars’ orbit. Since India lacked this… used information in the Panchang.’

‘It has the celestial map with all information on various planets, gravitation pulls, sun’s flares deflection etc., all calculated perfectly 1000s of years ago and hence the micro-second the launch was calculated using this info. The rocket was launched, it went around the earth, moon and Jupiter’s moon and ricochet like a play thing and put into Mar’s orbit,’ R Madhavan said According to TM Krishna’s translation.

Since then, R Madhavan has received criticism for his ‘stupid claims and disregard of facts’ from a number of social media users. A confused Twitter user asked about R Madhavan’s upcoming movie, which is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and ISRO aerospace engineer, saying, ‘He found out everything while directing a single movie?’ ‘What nonsense is this? Panchakam with science? God save my country,’ another user wrote.