As the court overturns the FDA’s ban, Juul can continue to sell electronic cigarettes.

After a federal appeals court on Friday temporarily overturned a government prohibition, Juul can continue to sell its electronic cigarettes, at least for the time being.

Juul requested the temporary hold earlier on Friday in an emergency motion in order to challenge the sales restriction.

A ‘exceptional and unlawful move’ by the Food and Drug Administration, according to the e-cigarette manufacturer, would have forced it to immediately cease operations. The e-cigarette producer had urged the court to put a hold on the action.

Juul must stop selling its vaping kit and cartridges with tobacco and menthol flavours, the FDA ruled on Thursday.

After years of regulatory delays, the FDA took this action as part of a broad attempt to bring scientific scrutiny to the multibillion dollar vaping sector.

Companies must demonstrate the public health benefits of their e-cigarettes for them to remain on the market. In actuality, it means demonstrating that adult smokers who take them are probably going to cut back on their smoking, while minors are probably not going to become addicted to them.

According to the FDA, Juul’s application raised serious concerns for regulators and lacked sufficient details to assess any potential health risks. Juul claimed that it provided sufficient data and information to resolve every issue raised.

Juul’s request for a hold while the court considers the matter was granted by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Although Juul continues to be a top seller, its market share of e-cigarettes in the US has decreased to roughly 50%. A recent federal poll revealed a decline in the teen vaping rate and a move away from Juul’s products, despite the business being heavily criticised for a spike in underage vaping a few years ago.

Bypassing many of the harmful chemicals created by burning tobacco, the devices heat a nicotine solution into a vapour that is breathed.

In its Friday court document, the business claimed that it had submitted a 125,000-page application to the FDA over two years prior. It was stated that the application had various research to assess the health concerns associated with Juul users.

Juul argued that the FDA cannot claim that there was a ‘critical and urgent public interest’ in taking its products off the market right now given that the agency permitted sales of them while it conducted its investigation.

The business pointed out that the FDA rejected its application while approving those made by rivals with comparable items.

While rejecting many others, the FDA has approved e-cigarettes made by R.J. Reynolds, Logic, and other companies.

After becoming well-liked by middle and high school students in 2019, Juul was forced to stop all advertising and do rid of its fruit and dessert flavours. The FDA only allowed tobacco and menthol as flavours in small vaping devices the following year.