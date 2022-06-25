DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

ASUS Republic of Gamers launches new 2-in-1 gaming tablet in India: Details

Jun 25, 2022, 09:43 pm IST

Mumbai: ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) launched the new ROG Flow Z13 — a detachable 2-in-1 gaming tablet — along with refreshing the TUF Dash F15 2022 model in India. The ROG Flow Z13 and TUF Dash F15  is priced at  Rs 1,36,990 and Rs 90,990, respectively.

The ROG Flow Z13 houses up to a 14-core Intel Core i9-12900H CPU and NVIDIA up to a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. It comes with the external GPU, XG Mobile, and an option to choose from 4K 60Hz and FHD 120Hz touch panel options, all wrapped in a super light 1.1kg chassis.

